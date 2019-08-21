These 4 Measures Indicate That Aurea (EPA:AURE) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Aurea SA (EPA:AURE) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Aurea's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Aurea had €33.9m of debt, an increase on €31.9m, over one year. However, it also had €32.5m in cash, and so its net debt is €1.40m.

How Strong Is Aurea's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Aurea had liabilities of €59.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €20.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €32.5m in cash and €35.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €12.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Aurea shares are worth a total of €76.3m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Aurea has net debt of just 0.12 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 7.8 times the interest expense over the last year. But the other side of the story is that Aurea saw its EBIT decline by 4.4% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aurea's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward.