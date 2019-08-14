These 4 Measures Indicate That AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is AutoCanada's Debt?

As you can see below, AutoCanada had CA$1.05b of debt at June 2019, down from CA$1.21b a year prior. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Strong Is AutoCanada's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AutoCanada had liabilities of CA$987.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$648.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CA$18.5m in cash and CA$171.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CA$1.44b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CA$266.5m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, AutoCanada would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 1.0 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 13.9 hit our confidence in AutoCanada like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Even worse, AutoCanada saw its EBIT tank 23% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AutoCanada can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, AutoCanada recorded free cash flow of 41% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.