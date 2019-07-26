These 4 Measures Indicate That Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Beacon Lighting Group Carry?

As you can see below, Beacon Lighting Group had AU$33.4m of debt, at December 2018, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of AU$23.1m, its net debt is less, at about AU$10.4m.

How Healthy Is Beacon Lighting Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Beacon Lighting Group had liabilities of AU$63.3m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$9.14m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$23.1m as well as receivables valued at AU$12.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total AU$36.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Beacon Lighting Group has a market capitalization of AU$232.4m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Beacon Lighting Group has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.30. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 17.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Fortunately, Beacon Lighting Group grew its EBIT by 7.3% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Beacon Lighting Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Beacon Lighting Group recorded free cash flow of 41% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.