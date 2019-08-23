These 4 Measures Indicate That Bossard Holding (VTX:BOSN) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Bossard Holding AG (VTX:BOSN) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Bossard Holding's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Bossard Holding had CHF162.8m of debt, up from CHF144.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have CHF32.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CHF130.2m.

How Healthy Is Bossard Holding's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Bossard Holding had liabilities of CHF188.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of CHF106.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CHF32.6m in cash and CHF144.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CHF116.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Bossard Holding shares are worth a total of CHF971.9m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Bossard Holding's net debt is only 1.1 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 41.1 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Also good is that Bossard Holding grew its EBIT at 12% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bossard Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.