These 4 Measures Indicate That Brd. Klee (CPH:KLEE B) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Brd. Klee A/S (CPH:KLEE B) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Brd. Klee's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Brd. Klee had debt of ø12.0m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ø13.0m over a year. However, it also had ø3.99m in cash, and so its net debt is ø8.02m.

CPSE:KLEE B Historical Debt, November 8th 2019

A Look At Brd. Klee's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Brd. Klee had liabilities of ø35.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of ø12.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ø3.99m as well as receivables valued at ø42.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ø2.11m.

Having regard to Brd. Klee's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the ø124.4m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Brd. Klee's net debt is only 0.41 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 27.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Fortunately, Brd. Klee grew its EBIT by 4.3% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Brd. Klee's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Brd. Klee recorded free cash flow of 34% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.