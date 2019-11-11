These 4 Measures Indicate That C&C Group (LON:CCR) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is C&C Group's Debt?

As you can see below, C&C Group had €485.9m of debt at August 2019, down from €522.8m a year prior. However, it also had €230.5m in cash, and so its net debt is €255.4m.

How Strong Is C&C Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that C&C Group had liabilities of €450.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of €543.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €230.5m in cash and €197.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €566.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since C&C Group has a market capitalization of €1.37b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

C&C Group has net debt worth 1.9 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 6.3 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. One way C&C Group could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 18%, as it did over the last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if C&C Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.