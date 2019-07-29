These 4 Measures Indicate That C Cheng Holdings (HKG:1486) Is Using Debt Safely

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies C Cheng Holdings Limited (HKG:1486) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is C Cheng Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, C Cheng Holdings had HK$54.2m of debt, up from HK$35.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has HK$182.1m in cash, leading to a HK$127.9m net cash position.

How Strong Is C Cheng Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, C Cheng Holdings had liabilities of HK$214.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$3.26m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$182.1m and HK$338.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast HK$302.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that C Cheng Holdings has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that C Cheng Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, C Cheng Holdings grew its EBIT by 78% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if C Cheng Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. C Cheng Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, C Cheng Holdings recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.