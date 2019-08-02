These 4 Measures Indicate That Caltagirone (BIT:CALT) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Caltagirone SpA (BIT:CALT) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Caltagirone Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Caltagirone had debt of €823.5m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from €1.05b over a year. However, it also had €412.9m in cash, and so its net debt is €410.6m.

How Healthy Is Caltagirone's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Caltagirone had liabilities of €587.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €980.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €412.9m and €393.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €761.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €308.7m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Caltagirone would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Caltagirone's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.1 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 1k times, makes us even more comfortable. Unfortunately, Caltagirone's EBIT flopped 14% over the last four quarters. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Caltagirone's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Caltagirone produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 56% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.