These 4 Measures Indicate That Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Charah Solutions Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Charah Solutions had US$199.3m of debt in September 2019, down from US$240.5m, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$7.59m in cash leading to net debt of about US$191.7m.

How Healthy Is Charah Solutions's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Charah Solutions had liabilities of US$156.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$154.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$7.59m in cash and US$83.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$220.2m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$59.5m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Charah Solutions would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Charah Solutions has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.5 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Importantly Charah Solutions's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Charah Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.