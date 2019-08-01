These 4 Measures Indicate That China Gingko Education Group (HKG:1851) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that China Gingko Education Group Company Limited (HKG:1851) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for China Gingko Education Group

What Is China Gingko Education Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 China Gingko Education Group had CN¥104.6m of debt, an increase on CN¥9.10m, over one year. But it also has CN¥114.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥10.2m net cash.

SEHK:1851 Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

A Look At China Gingko Education Group's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that China Gingko Education Group had liabilities of CN¥143.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥78.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥114.8m and CN¥358.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥106.8m.

Given China Gingko Education Group has a market capitalization of CN¥871.0m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, China Gingko Education Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In fact China Gingko Education Group's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 29% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is China Gingko Education Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. China Gingko Education Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, China Gingko Education Group recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.