These 4 Measures Indicate That China Leon Inspection Holding (HKG:1586) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (HKG:1586) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is China Leon Inspection Holding's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that China Leon Inspection Holding had debt of CN¥63.3m at the end of December 2019, a reduction from CN¥76.1m over a year. But it also has CN¥76.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥12.7m net cash.

A Look At China Leon Inspection Holding's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that China Leon Inspection Holding had liabilities of CN¥162.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥31.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥76.0m in cash and CN¥94.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥22.5m.

Since publicly traded China Leon Inspection Holding shares are worth a total of CN¥463.2m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, China Leon Inspection Holding also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, China Leon Inspection Holding grew its EBIT by 229% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since China Leon Inspection Holding will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While China Leon Inspection Holding has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Considering the last three years, China Leon Inspection Holding actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.