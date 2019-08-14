These 4 Measures Indicate That Chongqing Iron & Steel (HKG:1053) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (HKG:1053) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Chongqing Iron & Steel

What Is Chongqing Iron & Steel's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Chongqing Iron & Steel had CN¥580.0m of debt at June 2019, down from CN¥3.49b a year prior. However, it does have CN¥2.58b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥2.00b.

SEHK:1053 Historical Debt, August 14th 2019 More

A Look At Chongqing Iron & Steel's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Chongqing Iron & Steel had liabilities of CN¥4.36b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥3.03b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥2.58b and CN¥1.10b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥3.71b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Chongqing Iron & Steel has a market capitalization of CN¥16.0b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Chongqing Iron & Steel boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Chongqing Iron & Steel grew its EBIT by 1577% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Chongqing Iron & Steel's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Chongqing Iron & Steel has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last two years, Chongqing Iron & Steel actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.