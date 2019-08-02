These 4 Measures Indicate That Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Cimpress

What Is Cimpress's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Cimpress had debt of US$1.23b, up from US$960.9m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$44.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.18b.

NasdaqGS:CMPR Historical Debt, August 2nd 2019 More

How Healthy Is Cimpress's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cimpress had liabilities of US$517.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.22b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$44.3m in cash and US$70.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.62b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Cimpress has a market capitalization of US$3.17b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Cimpress's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.1) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.4, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Looking on the bright side, Cimpress boosted its EBIT by a silky 49% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cimpress's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.