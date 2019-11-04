These 4 Measures Indicate That Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Is Using Debt Extensively

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Cineplex's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Cineplex had CA$658.3m of debt, up from CA$603.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has CA$32.9m in cash leading to net debt of about CA$625.4m.

TSX:CGX Historical Debt, November 4th 2019 More

A Look At Cineplex's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cineplex had liabilities of CA$476.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CA$1.98b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$32.9m and CA$123.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CA$2.30b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CA$1.42b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Cineplex would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Cineplex has a quite reasonable net debt to EBITDA multiple of 2.5, its interest cover seems weak, at 2.2. In large part that's it has so much depreciation and amortisation. These charges may be non-cash, so they could be excluded when it comes to paying down debt. But the accounting charges are there for a reason -- some assets are seen to be losing value. Either way there's no doubt the stock is using meaningful leverage. Unfortunately, Cineplex's EBIT flopped 12% over the last four quarters. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cineplex's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.