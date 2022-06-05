These 4 Measures Indicate That Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Corteva's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Corteva had US$2.17b of debt at March 2022, down from US$2.35b a year prior. But it also has US$2.32b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$153.0m net cash.

A Look At Corteva's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Corteva had liabilities of US$9.65b due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.04b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.32b in cash and US$7.30b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$7.08b.

Of course, Corteva has a titanic market capitalization of US$44.9b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Corteva boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Corteva has boosted its EBIT by 66%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Corteva can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Corteva has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Corteva recorded free cash flow worth 55% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While Corteva does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$153.0m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 66% over the last year. So is Corteva's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Corteva you should be aware of.

