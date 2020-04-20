These 4 Measures Indicate That Culti Milano (BIT:CULT) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Culti Milano S.p.A. (BIT:CULT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Culti Milano Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2019 Culti Milano had €1.70m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €3.45m in cash, so it actually has €1.75m net cash.

How Strong Is Culti Milano's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Culti Milano had liabilities of €2.91m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €1.49m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €3.45m as well as receivables valued at €2.08m due within 12 months. So it actually has €1.13m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Culti Milano has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Culti Milano boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Culti Milano turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of €582k. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Culti Milano will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Culti Milano has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Culti Milano actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Culti Milano has €1.75m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 286% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in €1.7m. So we don't think Culti Milano's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Culti Milano , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.