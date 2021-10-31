These 4 Measures Indicate That Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Cutera's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 Cutera had debt of US$133.8m, up from US$7.15m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$169.2m in cash, so it actually has US$35.4m net cash.

How Strong Is Cutera's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cutera had liabilities of US$60.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$150.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$169.2m as well as receivables valued at US$26.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$15.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This state of affairs indicates that Cutera's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$771.5m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Cutera also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Notably, Cutera made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$4.3m in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cutera can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Cutera has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Cutera actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Cutera has US$35.4m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 108% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$4.6m. So we are not troubled with Cutera's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cutera (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

