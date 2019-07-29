These 4 Measures Indicate That Daios Plastics (ATH:DAIOS) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Daios Plastics S.A. (ATH:DAIOS) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Daios Plastics's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Daios Plastics had €94.2m of debt in December 2018, down from €100.3m, one year before. On the flip side, it has €2.10m in cash leading to net debt of about €92.1m.

How Healthy Is Daios Plastics's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Daios Plastics had liabilities of €23.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of €118.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €2.10m as well as receivables valued at €11.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €127.7m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €42.9m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Daios Plastics would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Daios Plastics shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (7.8), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.9 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Given the debt load, it's hardly ideal that Daios Plastics's EBIT was pretty flat over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Daios Plastics's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.