These 4 Measures Indicate That Dalian Port (PDA) (HKG:2880) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited (HKG:2880) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Dalian Port (PDA)'s Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Dalian Port (PDA) had CN¥11.1b of debt in March 2019, down from CN¥12.2b, one year before. However, it does have CN¥6.79b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CN¥4.29b.

SEHK:2880 Historical Debt, August 2nd 2019 More

How Healthy Is Dalian Port (PDA)'s Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Dalian Port (PDA) had liabilities of CN¥4.56b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥13.1b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥6.79b in cash and CN¥1.91b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥8.97b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Dalian Port (PDA) has a market capitalization of CN¥20.5b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Dalian Port (PDA)'s net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.2 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.4 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Also relevant is that Dalian Port (PDA) has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 27% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Dalian Port (PDA)'s earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.