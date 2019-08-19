These 4 Measures Indicate That Datang International Power Generation (HKG:991) Is Using Debt Extensively

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (HKG:991) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Datang International Power Generation Carry?

As you can see below, Datang International Power Generation had CN¥129.3b of debt at March 2019, down from CN¥143.6b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥8.98b, its net debt is less, at about CN¥120.3b.

SEHK:991 Historical Debt, August 19th 2019 More

A Look At Datang International Power Generation's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Datang International Power Generation had liabilities of CN¥85.7b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥126.3b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥8.98b in cash and CN¥16.3b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥186.7b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CN¥44.2b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Datang International Power Generation would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Datang International Power Generation shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (5.0), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.8 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. On a slightly more positive note, Datang International Power Generation grew its EBIT at 15% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Datang International Power Generation can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.