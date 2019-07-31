These 4 Measures Indicate That Delegat Group (NZSE:DGL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Delegat Group Limited (NZSE:DGL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Delegat Group

How Much Debt Does Delegat Group Carry?

As you can see below, Delegat Group had NZ$302.8m of debt, at December 2018, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had NZ$6.99m in cash, and so its net debt is NZ$295.8m.

NZSE:DGL Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is Delegat Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Delegat Group had liabilities of NZ$30.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of NZ$340.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had NZ$6.99m in cash and NZ$52.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total NZ$311.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Delegat Group has a market capitalization of NZ$1.23b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With net debt to EBITDA of 2.9 Delegat Group has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.2 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 2.9. Also relevant is that Delegat Group has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 22% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Delegat Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Delegat Group actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.