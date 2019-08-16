These 4 Measures Indicate That Dynamic Holdings (HKG:29) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Dynamic Holdings Limited (HKG:29) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Dynamic Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Dynamic Holdings had HK$131.6m of debt at December 2018, down from HK$139.4m a year prior. However, it also had HK$119.4m in cash, and so its net debt is HK$12.2m.

How Strong Is Dynamic Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Dynamic Holdings had liabilities of HK$154.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$439.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$119.4m in cash and HK$38.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$436.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Dynamic Holdings is worth HK$1.69b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. But either way, Dynamic Holdings has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Dynamic Holdings has a low debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.34. And remarkably, despite having net debt, it actually received more in interest over the last twelve months than it had to pay. So there's no doubt this company can take on debt while staying cool as a cucumber. But the bad news is that Dynamic Holdings has seen its EBIT plunge 15% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Dynamic Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.