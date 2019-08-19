These 4 Measures Indicate That Edvance International Holdings (HKG:8410) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Edvance International Holdings Limited (HKG:8410) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Edvance International Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Edvance International Holdings had HK$26.5m of debt, up from HK$21.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has HK$73.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$47.2m net cash.

A Look At Edvance International Holdings's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Edvance International Holdings had liabilities of HK$135.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$60.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$73.7m in cash and HK$93.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$28.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Edvance International Holdings shares are worth a total of HK$405.6m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Edvance International Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Edvance International Holdings has boosted its EBIT by 43%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Edvance International Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Edvance International Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Edvance International Holdings recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.