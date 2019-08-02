These 4 Measures Indicate That Elia System Operator (EBR:ELI) Is Using Debt Extensively

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Elia System Operator SA (EBR:ELI) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Elia System Operator's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Elia System Operator had €6.33b of debt in June 2019, down from €6.74b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €1.92b, its net debt is less, at about €4.40b.

A Look At Elia System Operator's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Elia System Operator had liabilities of €3.06b due within a year, and liabilities of €6.88b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €1.92b and €460.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €7.56b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €4.76b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Elia System Operator would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Elia System Operator has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.8 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Notably, Elia System Operator's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 114% on last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Elia System Operator can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Elia System Operator saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.