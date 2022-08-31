These 4 Measures Indicate That Enero Group (ASX:EGG) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Enero Group

What Is Enero Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Enero Group had debt of AU$36.3m, up from none in one year. But on the other hand it also has AU$98.7m in cash, leading to a AU$62.5m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Enero Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Enero Group had liabilities of AU$92.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$47.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had AU$98.7m in cash and AU$64.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has AU$23.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Enero Group could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Enero Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Enero Group has boosted its EBIT by 34%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Enero Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Enero Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Enero Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Enero Group has AU$62.5m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 100% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in AU$48m. So is Enero Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Enero Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here