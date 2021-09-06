These 4 Measures Indicate That Evergreen Gaming (CVE:TNA) Is Using Debt Safely

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Evergreen Gaming Corporation (CVE:TNA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Evergreen Gaming

How Much Debt Does Evergreen Gaming Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 Evergreen Gaming had US$9.62m of debt, an increase on US$4.73m, over one year. But it also has US$21.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$11.8m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is Evergreen Gaming's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Evergreen Gaming had liabilities of US$8.11m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$10.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$21.4m and US$2.14m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$4.72m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Evergreen Gaming has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Evergreen Gaming boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Pleasingly, Evergreen Gaming is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 411% gain in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Evergreen Gaming's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Evergreen Gaming has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Evergreen Gaming produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 68% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Evergreen Gaming has net cash of US$11.8m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 411% over the last year. So is Evergreen Gaming's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Evergreen Gaming (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

