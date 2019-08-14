These 4 Measures Indicate That Gévelot (EPA:ALGEV) Is Using Debt Safely

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Gévelot SA (EPA:ALGEV) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Gévelot Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Gévelot had debt of €7.67m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from €12.9m over a year. However, it does have €174.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €166.8m.

ENXTPA:ALGEV Historical Debt, August 14th 2019 More

A Look At Gévelot's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Gévelot had liabilities of €77.2m due within a year, and liabilities of €11.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €174.5m as well as receivables valued at €42.9m due within 12 months. So it can boast €128.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Gévelot's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Simply put, the fact that Gévelot has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Gévelot if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 71% cut to EBIT over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Gévelot will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Gévelot may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Gévelot actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.