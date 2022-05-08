These 4 Measures Indicate That Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Glacier Media's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2021, Glacier Media had CA$8.06m of debt, up from CA$2.59m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has CA$21.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CA$13.7m net cash.

How Strong Is Glacier Media's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Glacier Media had liabilities of CA$47.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CA$27.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$21.7m and CA$35.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CA$17.2m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Glacier Media is worth CA$52.4m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Glacier Media also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Glacier Media if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 86% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Glacier Media will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Glacier Media may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Glacier Media actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last two years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

Although Glacier Media's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of CA$13.7m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CA$4.5m, being 211% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Glacier Media's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Glacier Media (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

