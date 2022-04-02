These 4 Measures Indicate That Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Global Industrial's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2021, Global Industrial had US$4.50m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$15.4m in cash, leading to a US$10.9m net cash position.

A Look At Global Industrial's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Global Industrial had liabilities of US$179.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$71.5m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$15.4m in cash and US$106.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$129.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Global Industrial has a market capitalization of US$1.22b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Global Industrial boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that Global Industrial has increased its EBIT by 4.6% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Global Industrial's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Global Industrial has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Global Industrial recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

Although Global Industrial's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$10.9m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$46m, being 73% of its EBIT. So we don't think Global Industrial's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Global Industrial (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

