These 4 Measures Indicate That Gold-Finance Holdings (HKG:1462) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Gold-Finance Holdings Limited (HKG:1462) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Gold-Finance Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2018 Gold-Finance Holdings had debt of HK$376.2m, up from HK$279.2m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of HK$103.6m, its net debt is less, at about HK$272.5m.

A Look At Gold-Finance Holdings's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Gold-Finance Holdings had liabilities of HK$399.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$308.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had HK$103.6m in cash and HK$246.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$358.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's HK$290.7m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Gold-Finance Holdings has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. However, its interest coverage of 14.9 is very high, suggesting that the interest expense may well rise in the future, even if there hasn't yet been a major cost attached to that debt. Notably, Gold-Finance Holdings's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 332% on last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Gold-Finance Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.