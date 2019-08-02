These 4 Measures Indicate That Gold-Finance Holdings (HKG:1462) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Gold-Finance Holdings Limited (HKG:1462) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
What Is Gold-Finance Holdings's Debt?
The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2018 Gold-Finance Holdings had debt of HK$376.2m, up from HK$279.2m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of HK$103.6m, its net debt is less, at about HK$272.5m.
A Look At Gold-Finance Holdings's Liabilities
According to the last reported balance sheet, Gold-Finance Holdings had liabilities of HK$399.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$308.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had HK$103.6m in cash and HK$246.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$358.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.
When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's HK$290.7m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.
We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.
Gold-Finance Holdings has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. However, its interest coverage of 14.9 is very high, suggesting that the interest expense may well rise in the future, even if there hasn't yet been a major cost attached to that debt. Notably, Gold-Finance Holdings's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 332% on last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Gold-Finance Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.
Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Gold-Finance Holdings recorded free cash flow worth 72% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.
Our View
Both Gold-Finance Holdings's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its EBIT growth rate gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. In contrast, our confidence was undermined by its apparent struggle to handle its total liabilities. Considering this range of data points, we think Gold-Finance Holdings is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Gold-Finance Holdings's earnings per share history for free.
