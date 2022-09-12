These 4 Measures Indicate That GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Is Using Debt Safely

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is GoPro's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that GoPro had US$140.5m of debt in June 2022, down from US$225.8m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$322.5m in cash, leading to a US$181.9m net cash position.

A Look At GoPro's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that GoPro had liabilities of US$258.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$193.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$322.5m in cash and US$88.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$40.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, GoPro has a market capitalization of US$923.5m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, GoPro also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, GoPro grew its EBIT by 43% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if GoPro can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. GoPro may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last two years, GoPro actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that GoPro has US$181.9m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$166m, being 177% of its EBIT. So we don't think GoPro's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - GoPro has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

