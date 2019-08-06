These 4 Measures Indicate That Grieg Seafood (OB:GSF) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Grieg Seafood ASA (OB:GSF) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Grieg Seafood's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Grieg Seafood had debt of kr2.49b, up from kr2.33b in one year. However, it does have kr312.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr2.18b.

How Healthy Is Grieg Seafood's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Grieg Seafood had liabilities of kr1.70b due within 12 months, and liabilities of kr3.11b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of kr312.6m and kr977.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr3.52b.

Grieg Seafood has a market capitalization of kr13.6b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Grieg Seafood has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.4. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 34.9 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The good news is that Grieg Seafood has increased its EBIT by 9.9% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Grieg Seafood can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Grieg Seafood's free cash flow amounted to 25% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.