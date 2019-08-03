These 4 Measures Indicate That Grupo Empresarial San José (BME:GSJ) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. (BME:GSJ) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Grupo Empresarial San José's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Grupo Empresarial San José had €377.3m of debt at June 2019, down from €443.5m a year prior. However, it does have €293.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €83.6m.

How Strong Is Grupo Empresarial San José's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Grupo Empresarial San José had liabilities of €692.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of €278.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €293.7m in cash and €322.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €354.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €525.4m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

We'd say that Grupo Empresarial San José's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.1), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 56.1 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Notably Grupo Empresarial San José's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Grupo Empresarial San José will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Grupo Empresarial San José actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.