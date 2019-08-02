These 4 Measures Indicate That Hanwell Holdings (SGX:DM0) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Hanwell Holdings Limited (SGX:DM0) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Hanwell Holdings

How Much Debt Does Hanwell Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Hanwell Holdings had debt of S$82.7m, up from S$60.0m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds S$155.2m in cash, so it actually has S$72.5m net cash.

SGX:DM0 Historical Debt, August 2nd 2019 More

How Strong Is Hanwell Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Hanwell Holdings had liabilities of S$193.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of S$41.0m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of S$155.2m and S$149.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has S$70.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Hanwell Holdings's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Simply put, the fact that Hanwell Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

But the other side of the story is that Hanwell Holdings saw its EBIT decline by 8.2% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Hanwell Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Hanwell Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Hanwell Holdings saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.