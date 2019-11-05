These 4 Measures Indicate That Hanza Holding (STO:HANZA) Is Using Debt Extensively

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Hanza Holding AB (publ) (STO:HANZA) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Hanza Holding's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 Hanza Holding had kr395.0m of debt, an increase on kr361.0m, over one year. On the flip side, it has kr103.7m in cash leading to net debt of about kr291.3m.

How Strong Is Hanza Holding's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Hanza Holding had liabilities of kr609.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr505.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had kr103.7m in cash and kr157.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr853.8m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the kr485.9m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Hanza Holding would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Hanza Holding's debt is 2.7 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 2.6 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Worse, Hanza Holding's EBIT was down 25% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hanza Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Hanza Holding actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.