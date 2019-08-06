These 4 Measures Indicate That Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVTA) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Heavitree Brewery Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of April 2019, Heavitree Brewery had UK£6.99m of debt, up from UK£6.54m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Healthy Is Heavitree Brewery's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Heavitree Brewery had liabilities of UK£2.16m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£6.63m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£61.0k and UK£1.32m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£7.41m.

Heavitree Brewery has a market capitalization of UK£14.3m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Heavitree Brewery has net debt to EBITDA of 3.7 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. But the high interest coverage of 9.5 suggests it can easily service that debt. Notably Heavitree Brewery's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Heavitree Brewery's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Heavitree Brewery recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.