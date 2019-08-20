These 4 Measures Indicate That Husqvarna (STO:HUSQ B) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Husqvarna AB (publ) (STO:HUSQ B) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Husqvarna

What Is Husqvarna's Debt?

As you can see below, Husqvarna had kr9.41b of debt at June 2019, down from kr9.86b a year prior. However, it does have kr2.12b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr7.30b.

OM:HUSQ B Historical Debt, August 20th 2019 More

How Strong Is Husqvarna's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Husqvarna had liabilities of kr14.6b due within a year, and liabilities of kr12.2b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr2.12b and kr7.44b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr17.3b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Husqvarna has a market capitalization of kr42.9b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt sitting at just 1.3 times EBITDA, Husqvarna is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 8.4 times the interest expense over the last year. And we also note warmly that Husqvarna grew its EBIT by 15% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Husqvarna's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Husqvarna's free cash flow amounted to 44% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.