These 4 Measures Indicate That Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Imperial Brands's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Imperial Brands had UK£13.3b of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had UK£539.0m in cash, and so its net debt is UK£12.8b.

LSE:IMB Historical Debt, August 16th 2019 More

A Look At Imperial Brands's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Imperial Brands had liabilities of UK£11.4b falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£13.6b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£539.0m as well as receivables valued at UK£3.11b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£21.4b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of UK£19.8b, we think shareholders really should watch Imperial Brands's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Imperial Brands's net debt is 3.1 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. However, its interest coverage of 1k is very high, suggesting that the interest expense may well rise in the future, even if there hasn't yet been a major cost attached to that debt. We note that Imperial Brands grew its EBIT by 29% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Imperial Brands can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.