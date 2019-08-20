These 4 Measures Indicate That Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais (ELI:IPR) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (ELI:IPR) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais Carry?

As you can see below, Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais had €162.7m of debt at June 2019, down from €191.9m a year prior. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

ENXTLS:IPR Historical Debt, August 20th 2019

How Healthy Is Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais had liabilities of €157.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €99.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €2.85m in cash and €31.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €222.3m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €40.7m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (9.4), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 2.4 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Another concern for investors might be that Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais's EBIT fell 17% in the last year. If that's the way things keep going handling the debt load will be like delivering hot coffees on a pogo stick. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.