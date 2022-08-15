These 4 Measures Indicate That Indivior (LON:INDV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charlie Munger
    Charlie Munger
    American business magnate, lawyer, investor, and philanthropist

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Indivior

How Much Debt Does Indivior Carry?

As you can see below, Indivior had US$240.0m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$934.0m in cash, leading to a US$694.0m net cash position.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Strong Is Indivior's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Indivior had liabilities of US$787.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$703.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$934.0m and US$212.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$344.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Indivior has a market capitalization of US$2.56b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Indivior boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that Indivior has increased its EBIT by 2.8% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Indivior's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Indivior has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Indivior's free cash flow amounted to 42% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing Up

While Indivior does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$694.0m. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 2.8% in the last twelve months. So we are not troubled with Indivior's debt use. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Indivior insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Asking prices on London property plunge £23,400

    Home sellers in London cut £23,400 off their asking prices in August, as interest rate rises finally take their toll on house prices, new research shows.

  • Arrow's Exercise of Warrants and Total Voting Rights

    Application being made for additional 1,300,000 common shares NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company"), ...

  • Three easy ways to absorb more nutrients from your food

    “Eat the rainbow” has been the healthy-eating mantra for some time now, but even those of us with the most colourful salad drawers are up against it as we age. A reduction in stomach acid, a condition known as atrophic gastritis which leads to poor absorption of vitamins and minerals, is estimated to affect 20 per cent of the population over the age of 65. And this matters because micronutrient deficiencies can increase our risk of disease.

  • Shots ring out at busy Fresno soccer park. ‘Fortunate we only had one victim,’ police say

    Two shell casings were located at a bus stop across the street from the park.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Smiths Group plc ( LON:SMIN ) by taking the...

  • Peak Inflation? Not So Fast.

    It makes sense that investors would celebrate the easing of prices. But it may be too early to pop the Champagne.

  • Broad swathe of China swelters in high temperatures

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Several regions of China including the major southwestern city of Chongqing baked in temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Saturday, while the country's national observatory continued its red alert for extreme heat. In Zhejiang, home to many factories and exporters, a meteorological official said that the eastern province has broken its previous record for high temperature days this year, with 31 days above 35C and 16 days above 38C. Along with Chongqing, which saw temperatures up to 42.1C on Saturday, Hubei, Hunan, Shandong, Anhui, Xinjiang, Jiangxi and Fujian were among the provinces and regions where temperatures exceeded 35C.

  • Legal ramifications of FBI findings at Trump estate

    ABC News contributors Tom Bossert and Channa Lloyd join us to discuss the possible charges from the FBI’s search and if it could prevent Trump running for office.

  • BLM to pause oil, gas leasing on 2.2 million acres in Colorado

    The Bureau of Land Management will pause oil and gas leasing on 2.2 million acres of Colorado public land after environmental groups alleged its current management plan failed to consider climate impacts, according to a settlement. The agreement was filed Thursday in Colorado federal court and requires the government to conduct a new environmental analysis of the climate impacts of oil and gas leasing on public lands in southwestern Colorado.

  • Social Security Schedule: When August 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

    Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in early August. Rising inflation has pushed the Social Security cost-of-living increase to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40 years, and it's...

  • Good news for retirees and retirement savers — inflation may be working in your favor

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms in the days around Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaPrince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingd

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Tributes for India's 'stock market king' who died at 62

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also known as "the big bull" of Indian markets, has died at the age of 62.

  • VinFast says pre-orders "will get a $7,500 rebate," federal tax credit or not

    Since then, congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e. Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a pre-order with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • Crypto Evangelist Mark Cuban Is in Trouble

    The billionaire and crypto investor was in business with Voyager Digital which went bankrupt early July.

  • 3 reasons some highly paid professionals like doctors and lawyers still have 7 figures in student debt they can't pay off

    Some doctors and lawyers have $1 million or more in student-loan debt. Here's how they get buried in loans they can't repay despite high salaries.

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor dubbed India’s Warren Buffett, dies at 62

    Jhunjhunwala became one of India’s richest men with investments in some of the country’s biggest companies.