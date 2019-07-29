These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is International Paper's Debt?

As you can see below, International Paper had US$10.6b of debt at June 2019, down from US$11.5b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$787.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$9.80b.

How Healthy Is International Paper's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, International Paper had liabilities of US$5.05b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$21.8b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$787.0m as well as receivables valued at US$3.88b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$22.2b.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$18.0b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

International Paper has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.7 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. One way International Paper could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 11%, as it did over the last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if International Paper can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.