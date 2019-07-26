These 4 Measures Indicate That IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for IntriCon

What Is IntriCon's Debt?

As you can see below, IntriCon had US$199.0k of debt at March 2019, down from US$13.0m a year prior. However, it does have US$29.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$29.0m.

NasdaqGM:IIN Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is IntriCon's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that IntriCon had liabilities of US$21.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.53m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$29.2m as well as receivables valued at US$16.8m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$18.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that IntriCon could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, IntriCon boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that IntriCon has boosted its EBIT by 63%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine IntriCon's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. IntriCon may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last two years, IntriCon saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case IntriCon has US$29m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 63% over the last year. So is IntriCon's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that IntriCon insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.