These 4 Measures Indicate That iomart Group (LON:IOM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is iomart Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 iomart Group had debt of UK£49.3m, up from UK£36.1m in one year. However, it also had UK£10.1m in cash, and so its net debt is UK£39.2m.

How Healthy Is iomart Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that iomart Group had liabilities of UK£35.6m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£51.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had UK£10.1m in cash and UK£9.37m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£67.2m.

Of course, iomart Group has a market capitalization of UK£361.0m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

iomart Group has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.0. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 17.1 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Fortunately, iomart Group grew its EBIT by 8.5% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine iomart Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, iomart Group generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 94% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.