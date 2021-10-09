These 4 Measures Indicate That Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Jaguar Mining Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Jaguar Mining had US$3.04m of debt in June 2021, down from US$4.28m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$34.4m in cash, so it actually has US$31.4m net cash.

How Strong Is Jaguar Mining's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Jaguar Mining had liabilities of US$28.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$29.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$34.4m in cash and US$4.90m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$19.3m.

Since publicly traded Jaguar Mining shares are worth a total of US$228.9m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Jaguar Mining boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Jaguar Mining grew its EBIT by 81% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Jaguar Mining can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Jaguar Mining may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent two years, Jaguar Mining recorded free cash flow of 39% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Jaguar Mining has US$31.4m in net cash. And we liked the look of last year's 81% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Jaguar Mining's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Jaguar Mining that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

