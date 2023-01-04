These 4 Measures Indicate That JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for JD.com

What Is JD.com's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2022, JD.com had CN¥46.6b of debt, up from CN¥19.5b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has CN¥211.8b in cash, leading to a CN¥165.2b net cash position.

How Healthy Is JD.com's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that JD.com had liabilities of CN¥256.3b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥52.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥211.8b and CN¥24.2b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥72.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded JD.com shares are worth a very impressive total of CN¥623.6b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, JD.com boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

Better yet, JD.com grew its EBIT by 305% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine JD.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While JD.com has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, JD.com actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing Up

While JD.com does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of CN¥165.2b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CN¥21b, being 244% of its EBIT. So is JD.com's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for JD.com you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here