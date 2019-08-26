These 4 Measures Indicate That Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Is Using Debt Safely

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Judges Scientific's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Judges Scientific had UK£15.0m of debt in December 2018, down from UK£18.3m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has UK£15.7m in cash, leading to a UK£701.0k net cash position.

AIM:JDG Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

A Look At Judges Scientific's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Judges Scientific had liabilities of UK£19.2m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£15.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£15.7m as well as receivables valued at UK£12.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£6.83m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Judges Scientific shares are worth a total of UK£214.0m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Judges Scientific boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Judges Scientific grew its EBIT by 80% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Judges Scientific's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Judges Scientific has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Judges Scientific actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.