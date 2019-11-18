These 4 Measures Indicate That Jutal Offshore Oil Services (HKG:3303) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (HKG:3303) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Jutal Offshore Oil Services Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Jutal Offshore Oil Services had CN¥557.6m of debt in June 2019, down from CN¥874.9m, one year before. On the flip side, it has CN¥476.8m in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥80.7m.

How Healthy Is Jutal Offshore Oil Services's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Jutal Offshore Oil Services had liabilities of CN¥1.09b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥537.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CN¥476.8m in cash and CN¥930.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥223.7m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a market capitalization of CN¥936.4m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Given net debt is only 0.46 times EBITDA, it is initially surprising to see that Jutal Offshore Oil Services's EBIT has low interest coverage of 0.22 times. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. Importantly, Jutal Offshore Oil Services's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 90% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Jutal Offshore Oil Services will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.