These 4 Measures Indicate That K.P.R. Mill (NSE:KPRMILL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies K.P.R. Mill Limited (NSE:KPRMILL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for K.P.R. Mill

How Much Debt Does K.P.R. Mill Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 K.P.R. Mill had ₹8.21b of debt, an increase on ₹6.48b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹1.24b, its net debt is less, at about ₹6.98b.

NSEI:KPRMILL Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

A Look At K.P.R. Mill's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, K.P.R. Mill had liabilities of ₹10.0b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹1.80b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹1.24b as well as receivables valued at ₹5.28b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹5.32b.

Since publicly traded K.P.R. Mill shares are worth a total of ₹39.4b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

K.P.R. Mill's net debt is only 1.0 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.1 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also good is that K.P.R. Mill grew its EBIT at 19% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if K.P.R. Mill can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, K.P.R. Mill recorded free cash flow of 30% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.