These 4 Measures Indicate That Karatzis Industrial & Hotel Enterprises (ATH:KARTZ) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Karatzis S.A. Industrial & Hotel Enterprises (ATH:KARTZ) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Karatzis Industrial & Hotel Enterprises

What Is Karatzis Industrial & Hotel Enterprises's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Karatzis Industrial & Hotel Enterprises had €57.7m of debt, an increase on €38.4m, over one year. However, it does have €39.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €17.9m.

ATSE:KARTZ Historical Debt, August 19th 2019 More

How Strong Is Karatzis Industrial & Hotel Enterprises's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Karatzis Industrial & Hotel Enterprises had liabilities of €66.9m due within a year, and liabilities of €34.7m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €39.9m in cash and €23.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €37.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Karatzis Industrial & Hotel Enterprises is worth €115.2m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.99 and interest cover of 7.0 times, it seems to us that Karatzis Industrial & Hotel Enterprises is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Karatzis Industrial & Hotel Enterprises if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 25% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Karatzis Industrial & Hotel Enterprises's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.