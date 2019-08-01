These 4 Measures Indicate That Karnov Group (STO:KAR) Is Using Debt Extensively

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Karnov Group AB (publ) (STO:KAR) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Karnov Group's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Karnov Group had kr1.76b of debt, up from kr1.04b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had kr144.8m in cash, and so its net debt is kr1.62b.

OM:KAR Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Karnov Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Karnov Group had liabilities of kr763.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr1.96b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr144.8m and kr99.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr2.48b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Karnov Group has a market capitalization of kr4.24b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 1.2 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.7 hit our confidence in Karnov Group like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Investors should also be troubled by the fact that Karnov Group saw its EBIT drop by 17% over the last twelve months. If that's the way things keep going handling the debt load will be like delivering hot coffees on a pogo stick. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Karnov Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last two years, Karnov Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 68% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.